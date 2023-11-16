Want to grow your business in the Netherlands? Our listing of expat-friendly networking groups can help you find the right connections for your business?
WEgate is an online platform from the European Commission to support women entrepreneurs across Europe. Their website allows members to find like-minded professionals. They also provide a space for news, policy, and initiatives on women’s entrepreneurship. Visit them online to find out more.
Entrepreneurs’ Organization is a global network of over 15,000 influential business owners. They provide a platform for entrepreneurs to learn from each other. They’re active in 60 countries, so you’re sure to find a chapter near you. Join EO to be part of a leading global business network.
The Swedish Chamber of Commerce for the Netherlands provides a network for those working in Swedish and Dutch business. They promote trade relations between Sweden and the Netherlands and help both individuals and corporations grow their business. Get in touch to sign up.
SENSE (Society of English-language professionals in the Netherlands) is a network of people working with the English language. They offer a range of activities, resources, and support. If you use language in your work as an editor, translator, writer, or English teacher, visit SENSE to learn more.
The Netherlands-Polish Chamber of Commerce (NPCC) supports businesses of all sizes. They represent members of the business community with a connection to Poland and the Netherlands and offer chances for networking and professional development. Visit their website to find out more.
The Ireland Netherlands Business Association (INBA) connects Irish and Dutch business people in the Netherlands through regular networking events. They provide a forum for those involved in commercial activities in Ireland and the Netherlands, or who are engaged in trade between both countries.
CCI France Pays-Bas is the French Chamber of Commerce in Netherlands. They are a community of people and companies aiming to build business networks between France and the Netherlands. Join CCI France Pays-Bas to find business partners, job opportunities, events, and more.
The American Chamber of Commerce in the Netherlands is an independent business organization. Members consist of companies and individuals who invest in and trade between the United States and the Netherlands. Visit their website to apply for membership.
Expat Center Leiden provides information for internationals living or working in or around Leiden in the Netherlands. They offer details of all of the essential concerns that expats might have: from healthcare, to work, to daily life. Visit their website and find out how they could help you.
American Women’s Club (AWC) The Hague has been organizing social meetings for women of all nationalities since 1930. Their events include meetings, teas, and an annual Thanksgiving Dinner, and they aim to promote philanthropy and community service. Visit their website to find out how to join.
Feel at Home International Community Fair is an annual event that aims to welcome newcomers to The Hague. They introduce expats to all there is to know about the Netherlands, from finding a home, to education, to art and culture. Keep an eye on their website to find out about the next edition.
The Foreign Press Association is a professional organization representing about 100 journalists who cover the Netherlands for foreign media. Members work for some of the most important international media including Reuters, Dow Jones, The Associated Press, AFP, Bloomberg, TASS, dpa, and others.
The CADS is a professional Amsterdam business networking group whose main purpose is to promote Anglo-Dutch relationships through a series of cultural, business, and social events. CADS holds a monthly lunch for its members to sample the delights of Amsterdam cuisine.
The Club of Amsterdam is an independent, not-for-profit international foundation involved in innovation in industry, science, and society. This business club organizes events, seminars, and summits on relevant issues and publishes its findings on and offline.
The Women’s Business Initiative International is a not-for-profit association aimed at championing women entrepreneurs. Through active collaboration and friendly, welcoming events, the WBII promotes and supports its members through its ever-strengthening network.
Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. There are more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries, helping people from all backgrounds become more confident communicators and leaders.
The Netherlands British Chamber of Commerce is an organization that promotes engagement and understanding between Dutch and British companies. If you’re setting up a new business or seeking networking opportunities in a post-Brexit world, see what you can find with the NBCC.
JCI Amsterdam International is the only English-speaking chapter of Junior Chamber International in the Netherlands. Since 2006, the chapter has promoted trade, commerce, community, and culture in and around the city, while developing professional and social skills.
The Japan Women’s Club is a social and cultural group based in the Dutch city of Amstelveen. Since 1989, the club has provided a welcoming environment for Japanese women moving to the Netherlands, allowing them to meet other newcomers and connect with their new home in Amstelveen.
International Women’s Contact Utrecht is an informal professional and social club in the university city. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world, and hosts a number of cultural and social events during the year, promoting a strong sense of community.
International Women’s Contact The Hague is an informal professional and social club. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world and hosts a number of cultural and social events in the city that promotes a sense of community for expat women of all ages and backgrounds.
International Women’s Contact Amsterdam is an informal professional and social club located in the Dutch capital. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world, and hosts a number of cultural and social events in the city, promoting a cohesive internationally-minded community.
International Women’s Club South Limburg is an informal professional and social club for women in South Limburg. The English-speaking club is open to women from across the world, and hosts a number of cultural and social events in and around the region.
International Women’s Club Rotterdam is an informal professional and social club in the Dutch city. The English-speaking club has a distinctly British flavor and is open to women from around the world. It hosts a number of cultural and social events during its busy calendar.
International Women’s Club Eindhoven is an informal professional and social club located in the Dutch city. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world and hosts a number of cultural and social events in and around the city during its busy calendar.
International Women’s Club Breda is an informal professional and social club located in the Dutch city of Breda. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world, and hosts a number of cultural and social events during its busy calendar, encouraging a sense of community.
EBBC – Entrepreneurial Business Book Club – is an international book club and personal development network. Through online and in-person seminars, the EBBC promotes self-education and peer-to-peer development. If you’re looking to improve your skills, join the EBBC today.
The English Speaking Union is an international network that promotes better English-speaking communication between individuals and countries. Aimed at improved global relations, the network runs public speaking programs and competitions for school-age children from around the world.
Connecting Women is an organization for international women living in and around The Hague. The group provides a welcoming, encouraging environment for women of all backgrounds to develop their personal and professional lives. This is done through a number of events throughout the year.
Australian Business in Europe is a professional network for Australian companies operating in Europe and Australian-interested European enterprises. The network encourages the strengthening of business, diplomatic and investment relations between Australia and Europe.
The Amsterdam American Business Club is a professional networking organization aimed at improving American-Dutch relations. For over 30 years, the club has arranged numerous events and engagements to help foster connections between the business communities of the two countries.
AIA Continental Europe is a networking platform for American architects living and working in Europe. One of seven international chapters of the American Institute of Architects, it connects those working across the continent, fostering fellowship across borders throughout the industry.
AmCham EU is an association supporting American businesses operating in Europe. Through networking events, support programs, and more, AmCham EU facilitates the resolution of transatlantic issues to create a better platform for understanding.
Female Founders is an international networking community for female entrepreneurs. Operating across Europe, the platform offers networking, insight, and guidance through a range of programs and events. Female Founders has over 5,000 members and counting.
The Professional Women’s Network is an international networking platform for professional women. They provide women with support, guidance, and opportunities through collaboration and mentoring. For a range of networking events, seminars, and more, check out PWN.
Rotary Club Hilversum International is a professional organization based in Hilversum, near Amsterdam. They are an expat-friendly network that organize charitable events and other community initiatives in and around Hilversum. Find a new hobby in your new home with Rotary Club Hilversum International.
Vlamingen in de Wereld (VIW – standing for Flemish in the World) is a networking organization for Flemish people living abroad. So, wherever you end up in the world, with VIW you’ll be able to connect with like-minded individuals from home.
