Country Flag

Restaurants

Want a break from the kitchen? Enjoy tastes from here and abroad with our listing of expat-friendly restaurants in the Netherlands:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Restaurants

NDSM

NDSM is a cultural neighborhood located in Amsterdam Noord. Former shipyards located along the IJ have been transformed into artist spaces, music venues, bars, and apartments. So, whether you’re looking for live music or somewhere to drink with friends, NDSM has something for everyone.

Visit website

De Hallen

De Hallen is a cultural center located in Amsterdam’s Oude West neighborhood. The center has a cinema, food hall, fashion outlets and other cultural offerings, and is popular with locals and expats alike. So, for a memorable night out, check De Hallen’s listing and see what’s on today.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing