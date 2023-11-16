Looking for alternative therapies in the Netherlands? Check our listings for expat-friendly alternative therapy and holistic medicine and find the right care for you:
Check My Body Health is a company that tests for food sensitivities. They use a small hair sample to find out which foods might be causing unwanted symptoms. If you suspect you’re sensitive to a certain type of food, get in touch with Check My Body Health and understand your body better.
Studio Anna Mora is a wellness center in Amsterdam. They specialize in Pilates classes, running lessons for all backgrounds and abilities. They also offer massage and acupuncture treatments alongside international wellness retreats. So, invest in yourself in your new home with Studio Anna Mora.
Tiny Sleepyhead is a professional children’s sleep consultant. Run by qualified psychologist, Aleksandra Wysocka, the service helps children improve their quality of sleep. So, if your little ones are struggling to adapt to their new home, see how Tiny Sleepyhead sleep consultancy could help.
Bodywork Integration & Awareness is a message therapist located in Amsterdam. With over 10 years of therapy experience, treatments can help relieve chronic pain and tension, sports injuries and strain injuries. Therapy is available in Dutch and English, ensuring treatments meet your needs.
BlueSky Acupuncture is an expat-friendly acupuncturist based in Amsterdam. They have a range of treatments that are personally tailored to your individual needs, including digestive system cleanse. So, if you have an ailment, why not see if BlueSky Acupuncture can help.
Thrive Chiropractic is a chiropractic clinic in Amsterdam. Their English-speaking team of professionals offer a range of chiropractic care, including alignment, rehabilitation, and decompression therapy. So, whatever the needs of your body, the experts at Thrive Chiropractic can help.
Wellbeing Chiropractic is a chiropractic clinic in Amsterdam. They provide a range of certified care services, including chiropractic care for babies and infants. They also offer maternity services, including pre- and post-natal care for mother and child. Experience life to the fullest with Wellbeing Chiropractic.
