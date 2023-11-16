If you’re planning to send your children to boarding school in your new country but don’t know where to look, use our directory to find a boarding school in the Netherlands where your expat kids will thrive.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
A+ Academy is a unique international boarding school on the high seas. Based on one of the world’s oldest fully-rigged sailing ships, it offers older students the chance to study programs while traveling the world. Give your children an unforgettable education with A+ Academy.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets