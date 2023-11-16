Country Flag

Staying connected can help you integrate into your new life abroad. To help you get set up, here are some expat-friendly TV and internet providers in the Netherlands:

Youfone

Youfone is a home telecom provider available in the Netherlands. They offer a combination of home internet and TV packages, offering superfast connectivity and the latest shows from around the world. Get yourself and your home connected in the Netherlands with Youfone.
hayu

hayu is a US on-demand subscription service that specializes in reality TV shows. The internationally-accessible platform lets you watch the latest episodes right after they air in the US. hayu also has a large catalog of the biggest reality shows to choose from.
KPN Internet & TV

KPN is a leading internet and TV provider operating in the Netherlands. They have multiple TV and broadband options for home and office, including superfast connections and a range of on-demand TV and movie packages. So, get connected in the Netherlands with KPN Internet & TV.

Disney+

Disney+ is an on-demand video subscription service operating internationally. The platform offers a range of Disney movies and TV series, from the Star Wars saga to classics for the whole family. So, bring the magic of Disney into your home by signing up for Disney+.

Pricewise

Pricewise is a price comparison website operating in the Netherlands. Their easy-to-use tool compares prices on a range of essential products, from energy suppliers to internet providers. Get the best deal for you and your family with Pricewise.

View TV Abroad

View TV Abroad is an online subscription service for US and UK TV shows. It lets you watch TV shows from home live or on-demand from wherever you are in the world. So, from Eastenders to Ru Paul’s Drag Race, you’ll never miss your favorite show again.

