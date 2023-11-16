Looking for a home away from home? Find your new temporary home with these expat-friendly short-term and serviced apartments letting agencies in the Netherlands:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Short Stay Group is an international online portal for short-term lets. They specialize in serviced apartments in Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona, providing a welcome home-from-home for new arrivals. So, find your feet in your new home with Short Stay Group.
Htel Serviced Apartments is a rental agency specializing in serviced apartments. They are the largest serviced apartment provider in the Netherlands, with over 300 modern residences in the Amsterdam area. So, combine the comfort of an apartment with hotel facilities at Htel Serviced Apartments.
World Fashion Apartments is a serviced apartment provider operating across The Netherlands. They offer a range of apartments in various sizes and locations for expats moving to the Netherlands. With over 200 apartments available, you’ll find you next home with World Fashion Apartments.
Wittenberg is a boutique aparthotel located in central Amsterdam. Set in calm surroundings, the aparthotel offers the comfort of home with the facilities of a hotel. From its canal-side location, visitors will feel like they’ve made it home when checking into the Wittenberg Aparthotel.
The Real Estate Company is a full-service real estate and relocation service operating in The Hague. They specialize in moving expats to the city. So, whether you’re looking to buy a family home or rent a short-term apartment, The Real Estate Company can help.
Holland City Apartments is a rental agency specializing in short- and long-term serviced apartments. Based in Utrecht, they offer luxury apartments in various locations around the city for rent from a minimum of 14 days. So, if you’re relocating to Utrecht, find your new home with H.C.A.
The Student Hotel is an international rental agency. Their state-of-the-art facilities offer well-appointed rooms and a range of community services, including kitchens and gyms. They have seven locations across the Netherlands. These are ideal for students and young professionals moving to the city.
Corporate Housing Factory is a chain of aparthotels operating in the Netherlands. Combining the comfort of an apartment with hotel facilities, their accommodation provides the ideal place for international arrivals and corporate travelers. So, if you’re heading to the Netherlands, check out Corporate Housing Factory.
servicedapartments.nl is an online portal for short-term lets in the Netherlands. The platform features a number of carefully-selected apartments for the corporate market located across the Netherlands. They offer accommodation at a number of price points, ensuring quality for every budget.
Amrâth Apart-Hotel Schiphol is an extended-stay apart-hotel located near Schiphol airport. Alongside well-appointed rooms and apartments, the hotel has a fitness center and conference facilities. So, whether you’re staying for a week or a year, check out the offer at Amrâth Apart-Hotel.
City ID is a chain of aparthotels based in Amsterdam. Their youthful, creative accommodation provides luxury, hotel-inspired facilities with the comfort and freedom of an apartment. With three locations in the city, you’ll find the right aparthotel for you with City ID.
Holland2Stay is rental agency specializing in serviced studios and apartments. With locations in several Dutch cities, they offer short- and long-term rents alongside a range of on-site services. Whether you’re moving to Delft or Diemen, Holland2Stay have options for you.
Premier Suites is a rental agency based in Rotterdam. They provide serviced apartments located in the heart of the city, combining the facilities of a hotel with the comfort of an apartment. So, for a temporary home in Rotterdam, check into Premier Suites.
B-Aparthotel is a chain of fully-serviced aparthotels operating in the Benelux region. Their aparthotel in The Hague offers luxury short-term stays in a residential location near the city’s Embassy Quarter. If you’re moving to The Hague, B-Aparthotel has the right home from home for you.
Swan Short Story is a rental agency located in Tilburg, in the south of the Netherlands. They specialize in offering short-term and long-term lets of furnished properties in and around the city. If you’re moving to Tilburg, find your new home-from-home with Swan Short Stay.
AmsterdamStay is a short-term letting agency operating in Amsterdam. Their online portal offers a range of vacation rentals in and around the city catering for a variety of tastes and needs. Whether you’re looking for a hostel or a houseboat, AmsterdamStay has got you sorted.
Ladelft is a short-term rental agency operating in Delft, near The Hague. They specialize in providing luxury apartments in the historic heart of the city suitable for up to 12 guests. If you’re staying in Delft, see if Ladelft has the right apartment for you.
Element Amsterdam is an extended-stay hotel located near the RAI Convention Center. They have 160 luxury suites offering either studio or one-bedroom accommodation for international workers and visitors. Element has hotel-quality facilities, including free bikes and breakfast
In-Lease is a furniture rental service operating across Europe. They provide flexible household furniture rentals to meet your unique needs. So, whether you need short-term budget solutions or long-term luxury rentals, In-Lease has the right furniture to make your new house a home.
Nestpick is an online international property portal. Using their platform, you’ll find a wide range of mid-to-long term rental properties, from professional lets to student housing. So, whether you’re moving to Madrid or Manchester, find your next home on Nestpick.
SilverDoor Apartments provide serviced apartments for international professionals. With over 200,000 lets available in 94 countries, their team provides a dedicated service for expats moving abroad. Whether you’re relocating to Macau or Montreal, let SilverDoor Apartments find your new home.
Booking.com is an online global marketplace for hotels and short-term rentals. Their easy-to-use platform connects users with accommodation in over 220 countries worldwide, from hotel rooms to whole houses. So, wherever you’re relocating, see if Booking.com can help make the move a little easier.
HouseTrip is an online holiday rental platform operating throughout the world. Powered by the experts at TripAdvisor, it offers vacationers the chance to find their new home-from-home across Europe. From Amsterdam to the Algarve, find your dream holiday let with HouseTrip.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets