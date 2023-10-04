About Expatica

Expatica was founded in the Netherlands by an expat and a local who shared the same idea: an online news portal for internationals.

When Canadian expat Bram Lebo found himself waiting an unusually long time for his tram one morning, he noticed that the stop was almost empty except for internationals like himself. Since none of them could speak Dutch, the group was unaware that public transport workers were on strike in the Netherlands that day. After this experience, Bram resolved to help expats stay connected with local news and events that affected their daily lives in the Netherlands.

At the same time, Mark Welling was busy growing his business building websites in the early days of the internet. While searching for a new target audience, Mark quickly found that internationals living in the Netherlands often lacked the necessary information and resources they needed to acclimate to their new home.

Even though Bram and Mark were working on the same idea, they had yet to meet. Ultimately, they heard about each other, made contact, and founded Expatica together.

Expatica launched in 2000, joined by Mark’s friend and colleague, Antoine van Veldhuizen. The need for expat guidance and support quickly grew beyond the Netherlands, and Mark and Antoine expanded Expatica across 11 more countries. Tragically, Expatica lost Antoine in 2014 in the MH17 plane crash.