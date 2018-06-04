Old European charm bathed in sunshine and colors
Expat guides
Explore health insurance in Portugal and make sure you’re covered for everything from routine checkups to medical emergencies.
Read More
From what to wear on that all-important first date to how to impress your in-laws, here’s everything you need to know about dating in Portugal.
Read More
Discover all you need to know about the education system in Portugal, including resources, financial aid, support, and more.
Read More
Expat tools
Directory
Find a service provider for your finances, education, and everything in between
Read more
Job search
Looking for work? Search our job postings to discover a position suited to your talents
Read more
Housing
Get the perfect start on your life in Portugal with a dream home from our housing listings
Read more
Dating
Put yourself out there! Meet expats with similar experiences and find your soulmate
Read more