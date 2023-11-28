Moving to Portugal with children? Make sure your kids get the best start in their new home by checking out our guides to education in the country. From information on the Portuguese education system to tips on learning the local language, we have everything you need to know.

Children's Education Moving to Portugal with children? Choosing the right school for your kids might seem daunting, but our collection of expert guides to children's education in the country can help get you up to speed. From guides to international schools in Portugal to information on school holiday dates, you'll find everything you need to know.

Higher Education Planning to study in Portugal? Or maybe you're thinking about going back to school? Whatever you're considering, our expert guides on higher education in the country have all the information you need. From guides on studying in Lisbon to articles about business schools in Portugal, you'll find what you need.