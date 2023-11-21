Country Flag
Expatica logo

GET A LISTING TO REACH MILLIONS OF EXPATS

Add your company for only €299 per country per year.

Add listing

Get discovered by millions of expats via the Expatica Directory

Boost your web and social media traffic for a higher Google ranking

Outshine competitors with your featured ad on Expatica.com

Stand out

Your customized ad will be featured in the spotlight on the Expatica website.

Personalize your listing with your company branding, social media accounts, and a description of your services. Stand out with a featured badge, and include a Call To Action button to drive visitors to your website.

Add listing
Connect & expand

We offer a localized expat service directory across the globe!

Our specialized expat service directory offers a range of tailored categories for every aspect of local expat life. Our listings are seen by millions of expats looking for a relocation service, a home for their family, or an international school for their children. Each one is ready to start a lasting relationship with your business.

Plus, you can extend your reach beyond the local market! Expatica’s Global Directory connects your business with expats around the entire world.

Connect with local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Reach 12 million unique visitors

Get a personalized Expatica listing tailored to your business

Boost your web and social media traffic for a higher Google ranking

Get discovered by millions of expats via the Expatica Directory

Outshine competitors with a featured ad

Add listing
Testimonial

Expatica is an important element in my marketing mix. We have been working together for 20 years.

Talencoach
Albert Both

How does it work?

We review your listing and determine the correct category.

Once the listing is approved, we will notify you by email.

After one month we will contact you to review results.

After one year, we will get in touch to discuss renewal.

SIGN UP TODAY

Join the Expatica Directory, a traffic and lead generation tool for your company.

Add listing

GOT QUESTIONS?

For custom orders or inquiries about further advertising opportunities, such as banners, content sponsorship or affiliate programs please contact our sales department.

Benjamin Ng
[email protected]