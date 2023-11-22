Back to website
Got questions?
Please contact us
Join the Expatica Directory
Your order
Listing in the Expatica Business Directory
€299
per year
1. Listing details
Edit
Country
Logo upload (Max size: 1 Mb)
Save & continue
2. Billing details
Edit
3. Payment type
Edit
Your order
Listing in the Expatica Business Directory
€299
per year
Why choose us
Connect with local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Reach 12 million unique visitors
Get a personalized Expatica listing tailored to your business
Boost your web and social media traffic for a higher Google ranking
Get discovered by millions of expats via the Expatica Directory
Outshine competitors with a featured ad