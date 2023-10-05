Reach the international community with our expert content marketing.Get in the spotlight!
Expatica
Worldwide, 280 million people have moved to a new country, and their numbers grow by 2.5% every year. For 23 years, Expatica has been helping millions of internationals settle and thrive in 18 different countries by providing trusted information on all the essentials for their new life abroad. Could your business help them? We will connect you!
users in 2022
university educated
average income
median age
|Country
|Monthly visitors
|Number of articles
|Keywords rankings
|Local Directory
|Austria
|Austria
|36,000
|109
|204
|View directory
|Belgium
|Belgium
|75,000
|128
|440
|View directory
|France
|France
|117,000
|135
|1,200
|View directory
|Global
|Global
|25,000
|179
|149
|View directory
|Italy
|Italy
|34,000
|95
|284
|View directory
|Japan
|Japan
|2,000
|70
|1
|View directory
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg
|36,000
|83
|159
|View directory
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|122,000
|180
|983
|View directory
|Portugal
|Portugal
|61,000
|98
|448
|View directory
|Qatar
|Qatar
|34,000
|65
|361
|View directory
|Russia
|Russia
|19,000
|82
|173
|View directory
|Saudi Arabia
|Saudi Arabia
|41,000
|55
|321
|View directory
|South Africa
|South Africa
|30,000
|91
|338
|View directory
|Spain
|Spain
|106,000
|134
|1,200
|View directory
|Switzerland
|Switzerland
|85,000
|146
|582
|View directory
|United Arab Emirates
|United Arab Emirates
|28,000
|62
|308
|View directory
|United Kingdom
|United Kingdom
|73,000
|106
|701
|View directory
Trust
Quality information is at the core of our business. We publish English-language content that is easy to digest, extremely thorough, and unbiased. Along with our rigorous expert SEO strategies, it consistently delivers Expatica’s high search engine rankings and authority.
Strategy
You are not just an ad. Expatica‘s approach to content marketing is a circle of trust: we bring quality content to our readers, our readers trust the providers we recommend, and our partners are happy with the leads we provide. Our sales and editorial teams work together to design highly targeted content marketing strategies that live in harmony with our content. All measured with tracking tools and analytics metrics provided in our reports to you.
We are trusted by hundreds of companies, including:
For custom orders or inquiries about further advertising opportunities, such as banners, content sponsorship, or affiliate programs please contact our sales department.Let's talk