Country Flag

Search the Expat Directory

Find the expat services you need to navigate your new life. Expatica’s South Africa directory is an exhaustive list of service providers in South Africa that specialize in the expat market, ranging from financial services – mortgages, accountants, banks, and more – to childcare and beyond.

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

In the spotlight

Cape Removals

Cape Removals represents the very best in furniture removals and packing solutions. Based in Cape Town, their local furniture movers can facilitate your move in the city and the Western Cape. Request a quote on their website and your dedicated removal consultant will assist you with all your moving needs.

Visit website
See all the
Moving Companies
 Listings

Resume.io

Trying to land the job that will take you on your next big adventure? Make sure your application is top of the pile with Resume.io’s online resume builder. They provide resume templates, cover letter help, and more, making job applications effortless. Make it to the next round with Resume.io.

Visit website
See all the
Job Search
 Listings

Globality Health

Globality Health is an expat-friendly international health insurance provider. They offer a range of covers and premiums tailored to you and your family’s individual health needs. So, wherever you are in the world if you’re looking for health cover in your new home, try Globality Health.

Visit website
See all the
Health Insurance Companies
 Listings
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing