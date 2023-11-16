Country Flag

Primary Schools

Looking for the perfect primary school in South Africa? Here’s our list of expat-friendly/international elementary schools in South Africa to help you out:

Featured

Lonehill International Academy

Lonehill International Academy is an international school near Johannesburg. From early learning to pre-university, students follow a holistic, global education embedded in the Cambridge syllabus. So, whatever the needs of your child, you’ll find an encouraging education at Lonehill International Academy.

Other listings of Primary Schools

Pearson Online Academy

Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.

InterHigh

InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.

Alma Mater International School

Alma Mater International School is an international day and boarding school. For students from 3 to 18 years, they offer a global education embedded in the British academic system. This includes the IGCSE and A-Level programs for older students. Boarding available from 11 years.

