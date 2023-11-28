Are you moving to South Africa? Whether you're looking to rent a city center studio or buy your dream family home in a picturesque village, it's important you understand how the local housing market works. Read our expert guides on housing in the country for everything you need to know about renting, buying, building, and more.

Buying & Selling Moving to South Africa but not sure how to get onto the property ladder? Our range of expert guides on buying and selling in the country will tell you everything you need to know about buying property, from getting a mortgage to understanding the local property market.

Housing Basics How much do you know about housing in South Africa? Understanding the local housing market can be challenging for expats. But with our collection of expert guides and articles on housing basics in the country you'll soon have all the information you need to find the right property for you in your new home.