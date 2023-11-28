Are you planning to move to South Africa? Get up to speed with everything you need to know about your new home with our collection of expert guides on moving to the country. Whether you're looking for immigration requirements, must-watch South African movies, or public holiday dates, you'll find them here.

About South Africa Thinking about moving to South Africa? Get under the skin of your new home with our expert introductory guides to everything you need to know about the country. From understanding the expat lifestyle in South Africa to articles detailing the cost of living, you'll find it here – so get ready to pack your bags.

Relocation Are you planning to relocate to South Africa? Moving your entire life to a brand new country might sound daunting, but it doesn't have to be. With our expert guides on relocation to the country, you'll find all the information you need, from moving your finances to transporting your belongings.

Society & History How much do you know about South Africa? Find out more about the society and history of the country with our guides detailing everything you need to know, from traditional South African celebrations and holidays to the movies that every expat moving there must watch.

Visas & Immigration When relocating to South Africa it is essential to know all the necessary information about the immigration process. Our expert guides lay out everything you need to know about visas and immigration in the country, from getting a work permit to applying for citizenship.