Terms of Service

OptIn/Opt-Out Policies

Expatica gives users the option to opt out from receiving correspondence from Expatica or carefully chosen third-party advertisers. A subscriber may cancel his or her subscription using Expatica’s opt-out options at any time. If a problem persists, please contact us.

Sharing Content

Expatica’s sharing widget allows a reader to electronically share any article by clicking the appropriate icon in the movable sidebar of that article. The user must provide their email address or social media details, and/or that of the recipient. This information is used only in the case of transmission errors and, of course, to let the recipient know who sent the story. The information is not used for any other purpose.

Expatica Dating

Expatica Dating is owned and operated by a third-party service, Dating Factory (Tyche Technologies AG, Switzerland). By registering for and/or accessing Expatica Dating, you also become a Dating Factory user. By using Expatica Dating, you agree:

To be bound by Expatica Dating and Dating Factory terms and conditions.

That your membership details, including photos, can be stored, used, transferred or made obtainable past the expiration date of your membership, either by Expatica or Dating Factory.

If you have questions about the use of the Expatica Dating powered by Dating Factory, please contact them.

Premium Listings

By registering with Expatica Communications BV for a premium listing, you agree to make an annual payment of a clearly communicated amount. Should your profile be confirmed and added to the system, the payment will also be confirmed and automatically renewed annually. Should your profile not be confirmed, you will be informed of the reason and the payment will be transferred back into your account.

Upon cancelling your account before the end of the year (12 months following registration), no refund will be given for the remainder of the term, but your account will automatically be stopped at the end of the term. At the end of the year (12 months following registration), should you wish to cancel your account, you will be able to do so on your personal profile page using a login provided by Expatica Communications BV. Cancellation will need to be done one month before the end of the term. If not requested before this time, the account will be automatically renewed.

Should you have any questions about the service, please contact us.

Liability

Expatica is not liable for any damage or expense arising out of, or sustained in connection with, using Expatica.com and/or its services such as Expatica Dating, job listings and the housing search. With the exception of the privacy policy, the user shall indemnify Expatica and hold it, its respective members, employees, directors, officers, third party suppliers, advertisers, and agents, free of liability and expenses arising out of or sustained in connection with the use of Expatica.com and/or its services. Expatica reserves the right to modify our policies at any time without prior notice.

If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.