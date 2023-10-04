Country Flag
Expatica logo

Expatica Impressum

Technical person responsible according to TMG (Telemedia Act) and RStV (State Treaty on Broadcasting and Telemedia):

  • Founder: Mark Welling
  • Telephone: +31 (0) 23 512 8940
  • Expatica Communications B.V.
    Wilhelminastraat 15
    2011 VH Haarlem
    The Netherlands

Technical person responsible according to TMG (Telemedia Act) and RStV (State Treaty on Broadcasting and Telemedia):

Image Sources

Editorial address

  • Contact: Mark Welling
  • Telephone: +31 (0) 23 512 8940
  • Expatica Communications B.V.
    Wilhelminastraat 15
    2011 VH Haarlem
    The Netherlands

Sign up for our newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and updates.

We support internationals in each step of their journey.