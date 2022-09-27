Country Flag
Expatica logo

Living la Dolce Vita

Expatica Italy

Guides
Jobs
Directory
country image

Expat guides

Facts

Quick Facts

Population

59M

Capital

Rome

Currency

euro

Established

1861

Volcanoes

3

Espressos consumed

14 billion yearly

Read more

Inspiration

#

An introduction to Italy

Editor's picks

The best cities to live in Italy

Whether you're seeking a destination for families, businesses, retirees, singles, or affordability, these cities stand out as the best choices to move to in Italy.

Read More

Getting health insurance in Italy

Health insurance in Italy grants access to private treatment, and internationals may prefer this option for its quality and convenience. Find out more.

Read More

Dating in Italy: what to expect when looking for love

Learn how to navigate the world of dating in Italy, including how to meet singles, what to expect when it comes to local dating etiquette, and more.

Read More

Expat tools

Make your expat journey easier with our handy tools

expat tool

Directory

Find a service provider for your finances, education, and everything in between

Read more

expat tool

Job search

Looking for work? Search our job postings to discover a position suited to your talents

Read more

expat tool

Dating

Put yourself out there! Meet expats with similar experiences and find your soulmate

Read more

expat tool

Directory

expat tool

Job search

expat tool

Dating

Meet Expatica

About us

We help expats all over the world in their journey

Read more

Advertise with us

Advertise & reach the expat community

Read more

Sign up for our newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and updates.

We support internationals in each step of their journey.