Are you living in Italy? Getting to grips with everyday life as an expat can be challenging – but it doesn't have to be. Our expert guides explain everything you need to know about living in Italy, from public transportation information and social security options to the must-have apps that will make your life easier.

Cultural Integration Life as an expat living in Italy can be challenging, especially when it comes to integrating with the locals. But make your new life that little bit easier by checking out our expert guides to cultural integration in Italy, from how to make friends to dealing with culture shock.

Family & Pets Are you relocating to Italy with the whole family? Whether you're after information on the best pet insurance for your four-legged friend or looking for the best family activities in your new home, our guides to everything you need to know about family and pets in Italy can help.

Government & Law Understanding the legal and governmental systems as an expat living in Italy can be confusing. That's why we've put together some expert guides to help you understand government and law in Italy, including information on everything from the electoral system to LGBT+ rights.

House & Home Looking to make your new house a home in Italy? Our collection of expert guides to setting up a household in Italy can help you do just that, whether you're trying to get the best expat-friendly SIM card for your phone or trying to connect to the best energy supplier for your home.

Love & Partnership Looking to fall in love in Italy? Or maybe you're relocating with your partner? For more information on love and partnership in Italy, our expert guides provide information on everything from local engagement traditions to same-sex marriage options.

Telecommunications Read our guides on how to set up your telecommunications in Italy and get connected to mobile phone, TV, and internet services.