Search the Expat Directory

Find the expat services you need to navigate your new life. Expatica’s Italy directory is an exhaustive list of service providers in Italy that specialize in the expat market, ranging from financial services – mortgages, accountants, banks, and more – to childcare and beyond.
Mobidoctor is an online EU-wide telehealth platform. Book video or phone appointments, receive prescriptions from nearby pharmacies, and get expert advice and support. Skip traveling and waiting – contact medical professionals from your own home. Available on smartphone, tablet, and desktop, get medical care online with Mobidoctor.
Trying to land the job that will take you on your next big adventure? Make sure your application is top of the pile with Resume.io’s online resume builder. They provide resume templates, cover letter help, and more, making job applications effortless. Make it to the next round with Resume.io.
italki is an online language learning platform. You can choose from over 15,000 language teachers and pick a learning schedule that fits your lifestyle. Whether you want to learn Spanish, Swedish, Hindi, or Hebrew, you’ll find the right teacher for you with italki.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets