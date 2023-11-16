Looking for the perfect primary school in Italy? Here’s our list of expat-friendly/international elementary schools in Italy to help you out:
European School of Varese is an international multilingual school. With teaching in French, English, Italian, Dutch, and German, the schools caters to an extensive range of nationalities. Educating students in primary and secondary level, European School Varese guarantees a stimulating education.
World International School Torino is an international co-educational school based in Torino. Catering to children aged 2–18 years old, this school holds classes in English and Italian to obtain an International Baccalaureate diploma. For a high quality education, choose World International School Torino.
St. George’s British International School Rome is a British international school located in Rome. Using the UK National Curriculum education system, courses are taught in English to students from primary to sixth form level. With students from over 90 nationalities, choose this school for an inclusive education.
Deutsche Schule Rom is a German international school operating in Rome. One of the oldest German schools in the world, children are taught from kindergarten to secondary school level. With classes predominantly in German and Italian, give your child an international education at Deutsche Schule Rom.
The American School of Milan is a co-education international school located in the south of Milan. Operating since 1962, the school offers an English-language American-style education. With classes covering core subjects and plenty of extra curricular activities, consider the American School of Milan.
The Lycée Stendhal Milan is a French international school operating in Milan. The school offers primary and secondary level education, helping students to obtain a double French and Italian diploma. Admitting students as young as three, give your child the best start with Lycée Stendhal Milan.
The International School in Genoa offers children aged 2–18 quality education in Genoa. With classes in both English and Italian, the school follows the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. Courses are held in small groups, ensuring your children get the attention they deserve.
The Bilingual School of Florence is an international school offering quality education in the center of Florence. Catering to children from nursery to high school level, classes are in Italian and English to ensure that children can communicate effectively both locally and beyond Italian borders.
The American International School of Florence (ISF) is an international school located just outside of Florence’s city center. One of the oldest operating international schools in Europe, it offers classes in English and accommodates students from nursery to secondary school from over 30 countries.
Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.
InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.
