Trying to understand the healthcare system in Italy? To give you and your family the best care, contact one of these expat-friendly healthcare services and find the right care for you.
IVI is a fertility treatment center. They offer procedures such as artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, genetic IVF, and more. They have multiple clinics all over Europe and further afield. If you need help with your fertility, contact IVI to find your nearest clinic.
Vittore Buzzi Children’s Hospital is a pediatric care hospital in Milan. Offering a range of medical services for expectant parents and young children, its medical professionals and specialized treatment centers will attend to any pediatric issues you have. Contact Vittore Buzzi Children’s Hospital today.
Meyer University Hospital is a pediatric hospital located in Florence. Integrated with the University of Florence, the hospital offers a range of services for children, including diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation. For professional pediatric care, visit Meyer University Hospital.
Giovanni Di Cristina Children’s Hospital is a pediatric hospital in Palermo, Sicily. It is split into two hospitals: one for civic needs and the other for emergencies. With a range of services – including medical examinations and nursing assistance – contact the hospital for all your healthcare needs.
Gianni Gaslini Institute is a pediatric hospital located in Genoa. One of the largest polyclinics in the country, it specializes in pediatric healthcare and surgical procedures. Also operating as a center for scientific research, turn to the Gianni Gaslini Institute for high-quality childcare.
Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù is a children’s hospital and research center in Rome. Split into six centers, it is Europe’s largest pediatric hospital. Offering medical help and surgical services for children and young people, contact the hospital to attend to your children’s needs today.
MioDottore is an online platform that connects patients with Italian healthcare services. Offering English-speaking therapists, it is perfect for booking doctor’s appointments and finding clinics in your area. Whether you need physical or mental care, you can count on MioDottore for professional help.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets