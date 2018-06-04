The island nation that thrives on diversity
Expat guides
Discover the different health insurance options in the UK, which allow you to access private treatment as an alternative to using the NHS.
Read More
Learn how to navigate the world of dating in the UK by understanding the culture and etiquette.
Read More
Explore the UK education system and learn about the levels of schooling, parental involvement, graduating, and educational support.
Read More
Expat tools
Directory
Find a service provider for your finances, education, and everything in between
Read more
Job search
Looking for work? Search our job postings to discover a position suited to your talents
Read more
Housing
Get the perfect start on your life in the UK with a dream home from our housing listings
Read more
Dating
Put yourself out there! Meet expats with similar experiences and find your soulmate
Read more