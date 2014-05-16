Education in the UK Any child residing in the UK may attend their local state school as long as they have the right of abode. In other words, they have the right to live in the country. The UK education system covers preschool, primary, and secondary schools. It also includes higher education. The UK has a strong state-funded school system that provides free education for all. Still, parents typically pay for stationery, uniforms, PE kits, meals, school trips, and extracurricular activities. There are also many independent schools across the UK. These include private (public schools), international, and boarding schools. For example, Eton, Harrow, and Winchester are some of the UK’s best-known public schools. The government does not fund, nor partially subsidize these private schools. Parents therefore must pay tuition (and boarding, if applicable) fees, which can be expensive. School uniforms in the UK Schools in the UK love uniforms. Children typically wear these in both state and independent schools with the possible exception of Montessori, Steiner Waldorf, and some international schools. School timetables in the UK The school week runs from Monday to Friday. Typically, a school day starts at 08:30 or 09:00 and ends at 15:30 or 16:00. Students typically have morning and lunch breaks. Primary schools may also have afternoon breaks. Some schools have a shorter day on Fridays. The school year in the UK runs from August or September to June or July, depending on the region. Normally, school holidays include half-term, Easter, Christmas, and summer breaks. Schools also close on bank (public) holidays.

State education in the UK The publically-financed education system in the UK is typically called state education. Incidentally, the term “public schools” is largely used in reference to private schools in the UK. This can be confusing for new arrivals to the UK, so be aware of which type of school you talking about. Generally, the quality of the UK education system is good. For instance, the UK performed above the OECD average on the 2018 PISA tests for reading, mathematics, and science. PISA is the Programme for International Student Assessment for 15-year-olds. According to the 2021 national statistics, 10.5 million students attended state schools across the UK. At the end of their compulsory education, secondary school students write exams in nine subjects to attain the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE). This is in Year 11 in England and Wales and Year 12 in Northern Ireland. Maths, English, and science are core subjects, which every student must take. The equivalent in Scotland is the National 5 exams. In 2021, 51.9% of pupils across the UK achieved a grade 5 (strong pass) or above in their GCSE exam for mathematics. Education in the UK beyond these years is called further education and typically runs until the student is 18 years old. At the end of this, they typically complete the Advanced (A-Level) exams at the end of Year 13 (England and Wales) or Year 14 (Northern Ireland) to graduate. In Scotland, it is the Highers and Advanced Highers. Average A-Level results increased from C+ to B in 2021. However, one must account for the impact COVID-19 had on schooling and assessments. School inspection and reports As a parent, you’ll probably want to know how good your child’s prospective school is. One way to find out is to access the public inspection reports. Each nation has its own educational review body, which publishes these reports. Listed below, are the ones for England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. England – Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services, and Skills (Ofsted)

Wales – Estyn

Scotland – Education Scotland

Northern Ireland – The Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI) School structure in the UK Across the UK, attending preschool or nursery is voluntary. Still, children above three can access some free childcare hours per week. Read on how each region funds these hours. Primary schools Usually, the primary stage in the UK education system starts from four or five and covers about seven years of schooling. After primary school, students attend secondary school. Even though compulsory education includes about 12 years until the age of 16, most students complete two more years to apply to universities. Silchester Primary School in Hampshire, England The devolved education system makes it tricky to figure out the school years. To simplify this, the table below compares primary schools across the UK. Be aware that in Scotland, children attend primary school a year longer than the rest of the UK. The table also notes the different standardized assessments and exams. Age England Wales Scotland Northern Ireland 4 – 5 Reception

Baseline assessment Reception

Nursery

Year 1 5 – 6 Year 1

Phonics screening Year 1 P1

SNSA Year 2 6 – 7 Year 2

SATs Year 2 P2 Year 3 7 – 8 Year 3 Year 3 P3

Year 4

InCAS 8 – 9 Year 4 Year 4 P4

SNSA Year 5

InCAS 9 – 10 Year 5 Year 5 P5 Year 6

InCAS 10 – 11 Year 6

SAT2 Year 6 P6

Year 7

InCAS 11 – 12 Secondary Secondary P7

SNSA Secondary Secondary schools Scotland’s school years do not exactly match the rest of the UK education system as children enter secondary schools between 12 and 13. So, roughly, it is equivalent to Year 8 in England. Therefore, it is easier to look at when students write important exams and attain specific qualifications. Again, the table below compares the four regions. Age England Wales Scotland Northern Ireland 11 – 12 Year 7 Year 7 Primary Year 8 12 – 13 Year 8 Year 8 S1 Year 9 13 – 14 Year 9 Year 9 S2 Year 10 14 – 15 Year 10 Year 10 S3

SNSA

Year 11 15 – 16 Year 11

GCSE Year 11

GCSE S4

National 5 Year 12

GCSE 16 – 17 Year 12

AS-Level Year 12

AS-Level S5

Highers Year 13

AS-Level 17 – 18 Year 1

A-Level Year 13

A-Level S6

Advanced Highers Year 14

A-Level Assessment acronyms The assessment acronyms stand for the following: SATs – End of Key Stage Tests and Assessments

SNSA – Scottish National Standardised Assessments

InCAS – Interactive Computerised Assessment System

GCSE – General Certificate of Secondary education

AS-Level – Advanced Subsidiary

A-Level – Advanced Recent education reforms in the UK There have been two recent reforms to the UK education system. First, in 2014 England changed its GCSE grading system from the A to G system to a 1 to 9 numerical scale, 9 being the highest. Second, Wales introduced a new curriculum in 2022. Learn more about the curriculum under the Welsh section.

Graduating in the UK In England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, students complete their compulsory education by attaining a General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE). The equivalent in Scotland is the National 5 exam. If students choose to continue their secondary education for two more years, they graduate with an A-Level. This qualification only applies to England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Conversely, in Scotland, students graduate with the Scottish Baccalaureate if they pass the Advanced Highers exam in S6. However, it is possible to apply for Scottish universities without their Advanced Highers if their Highers grades were good enough. In other words, they could leave secondary school in S5, instead of S6. Once graduated, students can apply for higher education, internships, or start working.

Changing schools in the UK Students can transfer schools during the year. First, contact your local council to find out which schools have places and how to apply. Next, submit an in-year application. Once placed, your child would start at the beginning of the following term. This process only applies to England, Wales, and Scotland. Alternatively, in Northern Ireland, you must complete an AP1 transfer form and submit it directly to the new school. Usually, the school responds within ten days.