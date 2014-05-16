Introduction to UK public holidays Public holidays in the UK are usually called bank holidays. Some bank holidays in the UK coincide with colorful UK festivals, such as Burn’s Night, which is a great way to sample the top local British foods. Many businesses typically close, however, for UK national holidays and some UK transport may run on reduced schedules. It’s important to note that UK bank holidays are slightly different across the four countries of the UK. For example, Northern Ireland has two more holidays than England. These are St Patrick’s Day and the Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Scotland also has several holidays that only apply to certain regions. When UK holidays fall on a weekend, the next weekday (often a Monday) usually becomes a substitute day UK national holiday.

UK public holidays in 2022 Below is a list of UK bank holidays that have been confirmed for 2022, but more may be announced at a later date. 1 January (Saturday): New Year’s Day

Boxing Day 27 December (Tuesday): Christmas Day holiday

Clocks go back one hour as British Summer Time (BST) ends 5 November (Saturday): Guy Fawkes Night – sometimes referred to as Bonfire Night

UK public holidays in 2023 Below is a list of UK bank holidays that have been confirmed for 2023, but more may be announced at a later date. 1 January (Sunday): New Year’s Day

Clocks go back one hour as British Summer Time (BST) ends 5 November (Sunday): Guy Fawkes Night – sometimes referred to as Bonfire Night