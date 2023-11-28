Moving to the UK with children? Make sure your kids get the best start in their new home by checking out our guides to education in the United Kingdom. From information on the British education system to tips on learning the local language, we have everything you need to know.

Children's Education Moving to the UK with children? Choosing the right school for your kids might seem daunting, but our collection of expert guides to children's education in the United Kingdom can help get you up to speed. From guides to international schools in London to information on school holiday dates, you'll find everything you need to know.

Higher Education Planning to study in the UK? Or maybe you're thinking about going back to school? Whatever you're considering, our expert guides on higher education in the United Kingdom have all the information you need. From guides on studying in London to articles about business schools in the UK, you'll find what you need.