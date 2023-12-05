Search the Expat Directory

Find the expat services you need to navigate your new life. Expatica’s UK business directory is an exhaustive list of service providers in the United Kingdom that specialize in the expat market, ranging from financial services – mortgages, accountants, banks, and more – to childcare and beyond.
ICS Legal is a firm of UK immigration and visa specialists. They provide knowledge and experience for individuals and businesses and can advise on sponsor licenses, business visas, skilled worker visas, and other related documents. If you’re moving or expanding to the UK, get in touch with ICS Legal.
Expat Mortgages UK is a specialist mortgage broker for expat and foreign national property investors in the United Kingdom. They specialize in helping investors from abroad to find the best mortgage deal to suit their circumstances and requirements. Navigate the British mortgage market to buy your ideal property with Expat Mortgages UK.
St Leonards International Summer School provides a unique summer holiday experience in St Andrews for young people aged 10–16, with a schedule of sports, games, activities, and excursions. Your child can make friends from all over the world and enjoy a rounded, exciting, and educational summer at St Leonards International Summer School.
