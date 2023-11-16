Country Flag

Investing

Want to make your money go further in the UK? Get started with these investing services and build up your asset portfolio:

Novyy Technologies Ltd.

Novyy Technologies Ltd., based in the United Kingdom, is a financial technology company that specializes in fractional real estate ownership, diversified portfolio investments, and alternate lending for foreign nationals. They provide innovative strategies for buy-to-let properties. Get in touch with Novyy and invest today.
Uphold

Uphold is a global digital trading platform. Securely trade and manage your digital assets, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, and 37 different national currencies. Their simple app and web interface means you can trade whenever, wherever. Build your digital asset portfolio with Uphold.
Fineco

Fineco is a European FinTech bank providing banking, credit, trading, and investment services. With a single account, you can handle your finances and investments online, benefiting from Fineco's network of financial advisors. Open an account with Fineco and level up your trading.
