British Corner Shop is an online retailer selling British products internationally. They stock over 12,000 UK food and drink products, including well-known brands and supermarket favorites. From crumpets to custard, British Corner Shop delivers a taste of Britain to wherever you are in the world.
HelloFresh is an online meal-kit provider operating in the UK. Their innovative range of recipes provides a healthy, stress-free alternative for mealtime. Whether you’re looking for innovative meals for two or quick-and-easy family favorites, you’ll find them with HelloFresh.
Borough Market is one of London’s most famous food markets. Located next to London Bridge, its history goes back about 1,000 years. There are about 100 stalls to explore, so drop by to sample everything from Taiwanese street food to Tartiflette. Visit Borough market for a variety of tasty treats.
Deliveroo is a website and app offering take-out and grocery deliveries. Simply use your location to find out what you can get delivered. Download the app to track your delivery right to your door, and get notified when it’s on its way. Get Deliveroo to order meals and groceries easily.
Zomato is an online platform for food delivery, restaurant bookings, and more. They operate in 40 countries, helping customers to find restaurants and takeout options. Whether you’re looking for fast food, a sit-down meal, or a sweet, tasty treat, download the Zomato app to place your order.
