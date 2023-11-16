Country Flag

Groceries and Food Delivery

Hungry to try some local flavors in your new home? From recipe box deliveries to supermarkets and grocery stores, get to grips with mealtimes with our listings of groceries and food delivery in the UK:

TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is an online marketplace where you can find people to help you with your move, DIY, or other project. Choose your Tasker based on their reviews, skills, and price, and choose when you want them to help you out. Visit TaskRabbit to take the stress out of your to-do list.
Gorillas

Gorillas is an online supermarket operating in the United Kingdom. The app-based store offers delivery to your door within minutes. From fresh foods to pantry staples, you can choose from a wide range of products (1,000+) that are delivered instantly. Shop differently in the UK with Gorillas.
Drinks&Co

Drinks&Co is an online alcoholic beverage retailer operating in the UK. Choose from a vast array of alcoholic options, including beers, wines, spirits, and other must-haves. If you're planning a special occasion, check out the range at Drinks&Co and get the party started.
Iceland

Iceland is a discount supermarket with stores throughout the UK. With a focus on affordability, the stores stock a range of quality frozen and fresh products from around the world. Shop at your local branch or online and have your groceries delivered to your door.
Gousto

Gousto is a meal-kit provider operating in the UK. Crammed with fresh ingredients and innovative recipe cards, the boxes are delivered directly to your door. Choose your meals online, sit back, and wait for your meal ticket to a more creative mealtime with Gousto.
Beerwulf

Beerwulf is a one-stop online shop for beer lovers in the UK. The site has a number of beers and related products, from the best global beers to do-it-yourself kits for home brewing. Get all your beer needs delivered straight to your front door with Beerwulf.
HelloFresh

HelloFresh is an online meal-kit provider operating in the UK. Their innovative range of recipes provides a healthy, stress-free alternative for mealtime. Whether you're looking for innovative meals for two or quick-and-easy family favorites, you'll find them with HelloFresh.
British Corner Shop

British Corner Shop is an online retailer selling British products internationally. They stock over 12,000 UK food and drink products, including well-known brands and supermarket favorites. From crumpets to custard, British Corner Shop delivers a taste of Britain to wherever you are in the world.

Borough Market

Borough Market is one of London’s most famous food markets. Located next to London Bridge, its history goes back about 1,000 years. There are about 100 stalls to explore, so drop by to sample everything from Taiwanese street food to Tartiflette. Visit Borough market for a variety of tasty treats.

Deliveroo

Deliveroo is a website and app offering take-out and grocery deliveries. Simply use your location to find out what you can get delivered. Download the app to track your delivery right to your door, and get notified when it’s on its way. Get Deliveroo to order meals and groceries easily.

Zomato

Zomato is an online platform for food delivery, restaurant bookings, and more. They operate in 40 countries, helping customers to find restaurants and takeout options. Whether you’re looking for fast food, a sit-down meal, or a sweet, tasty treat, download the Zomato app to place your order.

