Having a UK cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in the UK to help with your move abroad:
Broadband Genie is an online price comparison tool. They check hundreds of broadband, mobile phone and TV deals, ensuring you get the best deal for you. If you’re relocating to the UK, make sure you get connected with the easy-to-use comparison tool on Broadband Genie.
Three is a mobile phone and broadband operator in the UK. Their range of pay-monthly and pay-as-you-go tariffs are expat-friendly, operating in the UK and abroad. Three also offers access to their 4G and 5G networks. So, stay connected in your home with Three.
Sky is a telecommunications company operating in the UK. They provide a range of expat-friendly services, including broadband, mobile phone, and digital TV. Whatever your communications or entertainment needs in the UK, you’ll find them with Sky.
EE is one of the UK’s leading mobile phone operators. They have a range of subscription options for calls, messages, and data across the country, taking advantage of their growing 5G network. So, wherever you are in the UK, get connected with EE.
Mobiles.co.uk is an online marketplace for mobile phones in the UK. They have a range of options for expats, from sim-only deals to contracts with the UK’s biggest operators. So, for the best mobile phone deal, visit Mobiles.co.uk and find the right plan for you.
Virgin Mobile is one of the UK’s leading mobile phone operators. Part of Virgin Media, they offer a range of expat-friendly deals, tariffs and more. Whether you need a new phone or simply a SIM, you’ll find the right option for you with Virgin Mobile.
1p Mobile is a mobile phone operator in the United Kingdom. Their innovative contracts are based on just a 1p charge for all SMS messages, call minutes, and MB of data. For an affordable, easy-to-understand phone package, check out 1p Mobile.
Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.
