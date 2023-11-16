Country Flag

SIM Cards and Mobile Phones

Having a UK cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in the UK to help with your move abroad:

VOXI

VOXI is a mobile operator in the UK. The network offers a unique payment schedule, allowing users unlimited use of major social media apps without using data. VOXI also offers flexible data deals, including video-on-demand services. See what you could save with VOXI.
MoneySuperMarket

MoneySuperMarket is a comparison website operating in the UK. The site compares the biggest providers of insurance, home utilities, financial services, and much more. Get quotes in minutes and see what you could save on your bills with MoneySuperMarket.
Lebara

Lebara is an international mobile phone network. They offer a range of pay-as-you-go and contract options in France, offering calls, texts, and mobile data. With special rates for international calls, Lebara is popular with expats looking to set up home in a new country.
Broadband Genie

Broadband Genie is an online price comparison tool. They check hundreds of broadband, mobile phone and TV deals, ensuring you get the best deal for you. If you’re relocating to the UK, make sure you get connected with the easy-to-use comparison tool on Broadband Genie.

Three

Three is a mobile phone and broadband operator in the UK. Their range of pay-monthly and pay-as-you-go tariffs are expat-friendly, operating in the UK and abroad. Three also offers access to their 4G and 5G networks. So, stay connected in your home with Three.

Sky

Sky is a telecommunications company operating in the UK. They provide a range of expat-friendly services, including broadband, mobile phone, and digital TV. Whatever your communications or entertainment needs in the UK, you’ll find them with Sky.

O2

O2 is a mobile phone operator and internet provider available in the UK. They offer a range of expat-friendly tariffs and plans, including monthly phone subscriptions, home internet, TV packages, and much more. If you've just moved to the UK, get yourself connected with the experts at O2.
EE

EE is one of the UK’s leading mobile phone operators. They have a range of subscription options for calls, messages, and data across the country, taking advantage of their growing 5G network. So, wherever you are in the UK, get connected with EE.

Mobiles.co.uk

Mobiles.co.uk is an online marketplace for mobile phones in the UK. They have a range of options for expats, from sim-only deals to contracts with the UK’s biggest operators. So, for the best mobile phone deal, visit Mobiles.co.uk and find the right plan for you.

Virgin Mobile

Virgin Mobile is one of the UK’s leading mobile phone operators. Part of Virgin Media, they offer a range of expat-friendly deals, tariffs and more. Whether you need a new phone or simply a SIM, you’ll find the right option for you with Virgin Mobile.

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

1p Mobile

1p Mobile is a mobile phone operator in the United Kingdom. Their innovative contracts are based on just a 1p charge for all SMS messages, call minutes, and MB of data. For an affordable, easy-to-understand phone package, check out 1p Mobile.

Sim Options

Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.

