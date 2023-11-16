Country Flag

Moved abroad and ready to shop til you drop? Whether you need everyday essentials or occasional luxuries, here’s our listing of expat-friendly shops in the UK:

B&Q

B&Q is a leading hardware and DIY retailer operating throughout the UK. Stores sell everything for the home, from power tools and decorating must-haves, to brand-new kitchens and garden essentials. If you're looking to make your new UK house a home, do it with B&Q.
Ryman

Ryman is a stationery retailer with stores throughout the United Kingdom. Their product line includes everything you need for the office, from furniture and electrical equipment to office supplies and stationery. Shop in-store or online with Ryman.
Paperchase

Paperchase is a chain of stationery stores based in the United Kingdom. Their high-street and online stores offer all manner of stationery, cards, gifts, and seasonal goods. Whether you're looking for a memorable greetings card or stationery set, see what Paperchase has to offer.
Foyles

Foyles is a bookstore in the United Kingdom. At their handful of stores in London, Birmingham, and Bristol, they stock a wide range of fiction and non-fiction, as well as gifts and other goods. If you're looking for your new favorite bookshop, check out Foyles.
Bose

Bose is an electronics retailer and manufacturer operating in the UK and around the world. They specialize in top-of-the-range electronic audio goods, including headphones, speakers, and more. If you're looking for crystal clear sound you won't forget, go to your nearest Bose stockist.
Furniture Village

Furniture Village is a leading furniture and homeware retailer in the UK. Shop instore at their furniture warehouses, they stock beds, sofas, dining tables, and much more. Or search through Furniture Village's wide range of items online.
The Body Shop

The Body Shop is an international cosmetics and skincare retailer based in the UK. The ethically-minded retailer boasts hundreds of beauty products, from shampoo to shaving foam. Give your body the attention it deserves with The Body Shop.
Currys PC World

Currys PC World is a leading electronics and technology retailer in the UK. From home appliances like dishwashers and ovens to the latest must-have tech like smartphones and drones, you'll find it all at Currys PC World. Stock is available in-store and online.
Hughes

Hughes is an electronics retailer in the UK. Their stores stock a range of electrical goods for the home, from washing machines to game consoles and everything in between. Shop online or check out the selection in-store at your local Hughes outlet.
Other listings of Shopping

Old Spitalfields Market

Old Spitalfields Market is an authentic East London market, selling food, clothing, and more. They also host special events such as antique markets, cocktail nights, and workshops. It’s the perfect place for vintage-lovers and foodies. Visit Old Spitalfields Market for a classic shopping experience.

Greenwich Market

Greenwich Market is one of London’s most famous markets. It houses over 100 stalls selling street food, antiques, clothes, and more. Pick up a gorgeous handmade necklace or a delicious slice of pizza. There’s something for every taste at Greenwich market, so why not pop in?

Borough Market

Borough Market is one of London’s most famous food markets. Located next to London Bridge, its history goes back about 1,000 years. There are about 100 stalls to explore, so drop by to sample everything from Taiwanese street food to Tartiflette. Visit Borough market for a variety of tasty treats.

Waterstones

Waterstones is a bookstore with outlets throughout the United Kingdom. They stock a wide range of books, games, gifts, and much more both in-store and on their website. If you’re looking for your next favorite book, you may well find it at your local Waterstones.

WHSmith

WHSmith is a retail chain operating throughout the UK. Specializing in newspapers/magazines, books, stationery, and much more, the stores are easily found on most UK high streets. WHSmith also runs an online store and has locations at many train stations in the United Kingdom.

Wilko

Wilko is a retail chain specializing in homewares and household goods with stores throughout the UK. Online and in-store, Wilko stocks a wide range of goods for the home, garden, and family. From the latest toys and beauty products to decorating essentials and kitchenware, you’ll find it at Wilko.

Shop Disney

Shop Disney is an international toy store with outlets across the UK. Celebrating much-loved Disney characters from the big and small screens, the stores stock a wide range of Disney goods. From costumes and stationary to the latest must-have toys, you’ll find it in-store or online at Shop Disney.

Argos

Argos is a catalog retailer operating across the UK. In their catalog and online, you’ll find a wide range of goods, from jewelry to jump leads and wardrobes to water pistols. Whatever you’re looking for on the UK high street, you’ll find it at Argos.

Habitat

Habitat is a furniture and homewares store with stores across the UK. From comfy sofas and beds to trendy cookware and those must-have home accessories, Habitat has a wide range. Turn your new house in the UK into your dream home with Habitat.

