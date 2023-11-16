Moved abroad and ready to shop til you drop? Whether you need everyday essentials or occasional luxuries, here’s our listing of expat-friendly shops in the UK:
Old Spitalfields Market is an authentic East London market, selling food, clothing, and more. They also host special events such as antique markets, cocktail nights, and workshops. It’s the perfect place for vintage-lovers and foodies. Visit Old Spitalfields Market for a classic shopping experience.
Greenwich Market is one of London’s most famous markets. It houses over 100 stalls selling street food, antiques, clothes, and more. Pick up a gorgeous handmade necklace or a delicious slice of pizza. There’s something for every taste at Greenwich market, so why not pop in?
Borough Market is one of London’s most famous food markets. Located next to London Bridge, its history goes back about 1,000 years. There are about 100 stalls to explore, so drop by to sample everything from Taiwanese street food to Tartiflette. Visit Borough market for a variety of tasty treats.
Waterstones is a bookstore with outlets throughout the United Kingdom. They stock a wide range of books, games, gifts, and much more both in-store and on their website. If you’re looking for your next favorite book, you may well find it at your local Waterstones.
WHSmith is a retail chain operating throughout the UK. Specializing in newspapers/magazines, books, stationery, and much more, the stores are easily found on most UK high streets. WHSmith also runs an online store and has locations at many train stations in the United Kingdom.
Wilko is a retail chain specializing in homewares and household goods with stores throughout the UK. Online and in-store, Wilko stocks a wide range of goods for the home, garden, and family. From the latest toys and beauty products to decorating essentials and kitchenware, you’ll find it at Wilko.
Shop Disney is an international toy store with outlets across the UK. Celebrating much-loved Disney characters from the big and small screens, the stores stock a wide range of Disney goods. From costumes and stationary to the latest must-have toys, you’ll find it in-store or online at Shop Disney.
Argos is a catalog retailer operating across the UK. In their catalog and online, you’ll find a wide range of goods, from jewelry to jump leads and wardrobes to water pistols. Whatever you’re looking for on the UK high street, you’ll find it at Argos.
Habitat is a furniture and homewares store with stores across the UK. From comfy sofas and beds to trendy cookware and those must-have home accessories, Habitat has a wide range. Turn your new house in the UK into your dream home with Habitat.
