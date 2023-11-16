Looking for a new job in the UK? Get to grips with the local job market with the help of one of these expat-friendly job agencies:
CV-Library is one of the UK’s largest online job boards. Register your CV for instant job alerts or use the online search function to find roles across all industries and locations in the UK. So, whatever sector you’re searching in, you’ll find the right role with CV-Library.
TopCV is an online CV-writing service. Their dedicated team of recruitment professionals provide expert advice on how to optimize your resume. Their service can make you 40% more likely to land a job. So, make your CV stand out from the crowd with TopCV.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Fiverr is a platform for freelancers and those hiring freelancers. Their freelance community includes writers, designers, video editors, developers, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next client, or someone to help you on your next big project, try out Fiverr today.
Michael Page is an international recruitment agency operating all over the world. They are experts in sectors such as finance, human resources, technology, marketing, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next job or the perfect candidate for a new role, contact Michael Page today.
Robert Half Talent Solutions is a recruitment agency operating in more than 300 locations worldwide. They support jobseekers and employers to streamline the recruitment process. They also provide advice on careers, hiring, and management. Get in touch with Robert Half for your staffing solutions.
Europe Language Jobs is an international recruitment platform operating throughout Europe. The platform specializes in multilingual jobs and introducing candidates to those roles that are right for them. If you’re job-hunting in Europe, do it with Europe Language Jobs.
COREcruitment is an international recruitment consultancy specializing in the hospitality and service industries. Their expat-friendly services provide both permanent and interim management solutions for job-seekers and employers. With operations in several countries around the world, COREcruitment can help you explore the international job market.
The Good Care Group is specialist in high-quality home care. They offer live-in care services across the UK from a dedicated team of compassionate professionals. So, whether you’re looking for home support or a new career opportunity in care, The Good Care Group can help.
Laurence Simons is an international recruitment agency specializing in legal and compliance roles. Based in London, their expert team operates across Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. So, whether you’re searching in São Paulo or Southampton, Laurence Simons can help you find your dream job.
Approach People Recruitment is a leading international recruiter focusing on the European job market. Since 2000, they’ve provided specialized and multilingual recruitment advice tailored to individuals moving into foreign markets. Operating across Europe, this expat-friendly recruiter offers support and services in several countries.
Volt is an international recruitment agency specializing in the life sciences, engineering, and manufacturing sectors. They have offices across Europe, the Americas and Asia, providing advice and opportunities for those seeking contract or permanent work. So, whatever your next move, make it with Volt.
European Recruitment is an international recruitment agency specializing in the tech sector. Operating across Europe, Asia, and North America, they provide professional advice and recruitment solutions from graduate openings to management level. So, whatever tech role you’re looking for, European Recruitment can help your search.
Adecco is an international recruitment agency operating in over 60 countries worldwide. With 500 branches around the globe, they provide advice, guidance, and recruitment services. So, whether you’re an employee searching for your dream job or an employer looking for your next team member, Adecco can help.
Seuss+ is an international recruitment agency specializing in the life-science industry. Their dedicated expat-friendly team offer individually-tailored solutions for pharma and biotech professionals So, if you’re looking for a new challenge Seuss+ could have the opportunity for you.
Tiger Recruitment is an international recruitment agency specializing in secretarial and PA roles. Their expert team provides career advice and support for a range of global positions. Whether you’re a graduate or an experienced executive assistant, find your next role with Tiger Recruitment.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets