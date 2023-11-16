Opening a bank account in the United Kingdom? Whether you need a savings account or a debit card, get your finances in order with one of these expat-friendly banks:
Starling Bank is a mobile banking app based in the UK. Their easy-to-use app offers a range of financial services for personal and business banking. This includes real-time banking, contactless payments, debit cards, and international transactions. So, keep on top of your finances with Starling.
Santander is an international retail bank operating across the UK. They have a range of financial products for individuals and companies, including current accounts and online banking. Make life in your new home that bit easier by signing up with Santander.
Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across the UK. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.
LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.
