Looking to rent a new home? Whether you’re looking for a short-term or long-term lease, here are our listings of expat-friendly rental agencies in the UK:
All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.
Citybase Apartments provide expat-friendly serviced apartments in locations around the world. They offer short-term and long-term professional lets for individuals, couples, and families. So, whether you’re moving to Manchester or Montreal, you’ll find a new home from home with Citybase Apartments.
Red Ridge Residential is an established letting agency operating in the north-east of England. Their expat-friendly service offers a range of professional lettings in and around Newcastle Upon Tyne. So, if you’re moving to Tyneside, let Red Ridge help you find your new home.
Unique Home Stays provide luxury property lets with a difference. From architecture gems to striking period properties, their catalog of homes offer unique getaways. So, whether you’re looking for a mountain retreat or a cliff-top crash-pad, you’ll find the right property for you with Unique Home Stays.
Hotels.com is an online booking platform. The site has thousands of accommodation listings located around the world. From hotels and hostels to luxury villas and short-stay apartments, there is something for every taste. So, make your move that little bit easier with Hotels.com.
SilverDoor Apartments provide serviced apartments for international professionals. With over 200,000 lets available in 94 countries, their team provides a dedicated service for expats moving abroad. Whether you’re relocating to Macau or Montreal, let SilverDoor Apartments find your new home.
