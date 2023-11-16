Country Flag

Currency Exchange

Need to convert money in the UK? Find the best way to change your currency quickly and efficiently by using our directory of expat-friendly exchange services:

Featured

Remitly

Remitly is an international money transfer platform operating globally. Their easy-to-use service lets you transfer funds instantaneously, whether directly into a bank account, a cash pick-up at a designated location, or even home delivery. Transfer confidently with Remitly.
Visit website
Featured

WorldRemit

WorldRemit is an online international money transfer platform. They offer fast and secure transactions around the world at competitive rates. With several ways to pay, with WorldRemit you'll be moving funds overseas at a rate that gets more from your money.
Visit website
Featured

XE

XE is an online currency converter and money transfer service. They let you send money online to more than 170 countries in over 100 different currencies. You can also keep track of live exchange rate with their online tools. Check out XE to make low-fee international transfers quickly and easily.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Currency Exchange

Orbit Remit

Orbit Remit is an international money transfer platform operating globally. The site lets you send money without the fees or hassle of a traditional bank, saving you money in the process. Get more from your money when you transfer abroad with Orbit Remit.

Visit website

OFX

OFX is an online international money transfer platform operating globally. On the easy-to-use site, you’ll be able to transfer in over 55 different currencies while saving money on bank charges. If you’re transferring abroad, make your money go further with OFX.

Visit website

Send

Send is an online platform for international money transfers and foreign exchange. The platform offers better exchange rates than retail banks, and quicker transfer times, ensuring your money works better for you. If you’re moving money abroad, do it with Send.

Visit website

FairFX

FairFX is an international currency and payment platform. Operating in 190 countries around the world, FairFX offers travel money, a currency card, and international transfer. Wherever you’re heading in the world, settle into your new surroundings with FairFX.

Visit website

EasyFX

EasyFX is an international transfer and payment platform. Designed with travelers and holidaymakers in mind, EasyFX lets you spend like a local while abroad. Enjoy zero fees, a payment card for you and your family, and a simple way to manage your funds with EasyFX.

Visit website

Currencies Direct

Currencies Direct is an international money transfer platform. The site lets you quickly and efficiently exchange money across borders, keeping the process simple through their app or website. Move your money around the world confidently with Currencies Direct.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing