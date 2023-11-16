Ready to take to the waves? Make your journey easier with these expat-friendly ferry and cruise services in the UK:
P&O Ferries is an established ferry operator serving the UK. Frequent daily services run on five routes, connecting the UK with Ireland, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. So, if you’re planning on relocating abroad, P&O Ferries can help make the journey to your new home seamless.
Stena Line is a ferry company operating in Northern Europe. They run a schedule of ferry services connecting Hoek van Holland in the Netherlands to Harwich in the UK. So, make your move to your new home on the waves with Stena Line.
Brittany Ferries operate cross-Channel ferries between the UK and mainland Europe. Services run from Portsmouth, Plymouth and Poole to destinations in northern France and Spain. From daily fast-craft sailings to overnight crossings, you’ll find the right service for you with Brittany Ferries.
