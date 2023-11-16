Looking for the perfect primary school in the UK? Here’s our list of expat-friendly/international elementary schools in the UK to help you out:
Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.
InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.
St. Leonards is a leading independent school based in St. Andrews, Fife. At their junior and senior schools, day and boarding students receive an award-winning education, including Scotland’s only sixth-form IB Diploma program. Give your child the best start in life at St. Leonards.
ACS International Schools have been educating students from around the world for over 50 years. They offer a bold yet challenging international approach for students aged 3-18 that follows all three IB programs. ACS has three Greater London locations, and a further school in Doha, Qatar.
