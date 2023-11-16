Country Flag

Primary Schools

Looking for the perfect primary school in the UK? Here’s our list of expat-friendly/international elementary schools in the UK to help you out:

Featured

ICS London

ICS London is an international school with students from more than 65 different countries. The school strives to create a home from home, delivering the International Baccalaureate program to students ages 3–19. Give your child an international start in ICS London's welcoming global learning environment.
Featured

TASIS The American School in England

TASIS The American School in England in Thorpe, Surrey, follows an American curriculum for students from Pre-K to 12th grade, including the IB Diploma for older students. For a rigorous education for your children in the beautiful Surrey countryside, consider TASIS England.
Other listings of Primary Schools

Pearson Online Academy

Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.

InterHigh

InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.

St. Leonards School

St. Leonards is a leading independent school based in St. Andrews, Fife. At their junior and senior schools, day and boarding students receive an award-winning education, including Scotland’s only sixth-form IB Diploma program. Give your child the best start in life at St. Leonards.

ACS International Schools

ACS International Schools have been educating students from around the world for over 50 years. They offer a bold yet challenging international approach for students aged 3-18 that follows all three IB programs. ACS has three Greater London locations, and a further school in Doha, Qatar.

