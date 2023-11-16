Online shopping can be difficult in the UK. Make your next checkout easier with our directory listings of expat-friendly online shopping sites:
Mindful Chef is a meal box provider operating in the UK. Their subscription service sees the freshest ingredients delivered straight to your door. Cook innovative meals at home and impress friends and family with Mindful Chef.
Waterstones is a bookstore with outlets throughout the United Kingdom. They stock a wide range of books, games, gifts, and much more both in-store and on their website. If you’re looking for your next favorite book, you may well find it at your local Waterstones.
WHSmith is a retail chain operating throughout the UK. Specializing in newspapers/magazines, books, stationery, and much more, the stores are easily found on most UK high streets. WHSmith also runs an online store and has locations at many train stations in the United Kingdom.
Wilko is a retail chain specializing in homewares and household goods with stores throughout the UK. Online and in-store, Wilko stocks a wide range of goods for the home, garden, and family. From the latest toys and beauty products to decorating essentials and kitchenware, you’ll find it at Wilko.
US Delivered is a virtual mailbox for all your US-based purchases. Using their platform, expats from around the world can shop at their favorite US online stores with ease. See what you could save by buying through US delivered today.
Shop Disney is an international toy store with outlets across the UK. Celebrating much-loved Disney characters from the big and small screens, the stores stock a wide range of Disney goods. From costumes and stationary to the latest must-have toys, you’ll find it in-store or online at Shop Disney.
Argos is a catalog retailer operating across the UK. In their catalog and online, you’ll find a wide range of goods, from jewelry to jump leads and wardrobes to water pistols. Whatever you’re looking for on the UK high street, you’ll find it at Argos.
Habitat is a furniture and homewares store with stores across the UK. From comfy sofas and beds to trendy cookware and those must-have home accessories, Habitat has a wide range. Turn your new house in the UK into your dream home with Habitat.
