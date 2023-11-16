Country Flag

Networking

Want to grow your business in the UK? Our listing of expat-friendly networking groups can help you find the right connections for your business.

Featured

Regus Global

Regus is a global network of workspaces. Providing private office space, co-working places, virtual offices, and meeting rooms, their professional workspaces allow you to get business done in a productive environment. Join the Regus global community and find the perfect place to work.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Networking

WEgate

WEgate is an online platform from the European Commission to support women entrepreneurs across Europe. Their website allows members to find like-minded professionals. They also provide a space for news, policy, and initiatives on women’s entrepreneurship. Visit them online to find out more.

Visit website

Entrepreneurs’ Organization

Entrepreneurs’ Organization is a global network of over 15,000 influential business owners. They provide a platform for entrepreneurs to learn from each other. They’re active in 60 countries, so you’re sure to find a chapter near you. Join EO to be part of a leading global business network.

Visit website

IPSE

IPSE is an association for self-employed professionals in the UK. They support people creating and running businesses through campaigns, content, and financial and wellbeing services. They also provide a network for IPSE members to meet fellow self-employed. Join IPSE to help your business thrive.

Visit website

Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. There are more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries, helping people from all backgrounds become more confident communicators and leaders.

Visit website

Netherlands British Chamber of Commerce

The Netherlands British Chamber of Commerce is an organization that promotes engagement and understanding between Dutch and British companies. If you’re setting up a new business or seeking networking opportunities in a post-Brexit world, see what you can find with the NBCC.

Visit website

Franco British Chamber of Commerce

The France British Chamber of Commerce is an association aiming to promote the economic interests of French and UK businesses. Since 1873, the FBCC has been the voice of the Franco-British business community. Get more from your business and become a member today.

Visit website

EBBC

EBBC – Entrepreneurial Business Book Club – is an international book club and personal development network. Through online and in-person seminars, the EBBC promotes self-education and peer-to-peer development. If you’re looking to improve your skills, join the EBBC today.

Visit website

English Speaking Union

The English Speaking Union is an international network that promotes better English-speaking communication between individuals and countries. Aimed at improved global relations, the network runs public speaking programs and competitions for school-age children from around the world.

Visit website

Australian Business in Europe

Australian Business in Europe is a professional network for Australian companies operating in Europe and Australian-interested European enterprises. The network encourages the strengthening of business, diplomatic and investment relations between Australia and Europe.

Visit website

AmCham EU

AmCham EU is an association supporting American businesses operating in Europe. Through networking events, support programs, and more, AmCham EU facilitates the resolution of transatlantic issues to create a better platform for understanding.

Visit website

Female Founders

Female Founders is an international networking community for female entrepreneurs. Operating across Europe, the platform offers networking, insight, and guidance through a range of programs and events. Female Founders has over 5,000 members and counting.

Visit website

Professional Women’s Network

The Professional Women’s Network is an international networking platform for professional women. They provide women with support, guidance, and opportunities through collaboration and mentoring. For a range of networking events, seminars, and more, check out PWN.

Visit website

Vlamingen in de Wereld

Vlamingen in de Wereld (VIW – standing for Flemish in the World) is a networking organization for Flemish people living abroad. So, wherever you end up in the world, with VIW you’ll be able to connect with like-minded individuals from home.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing