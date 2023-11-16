Country Flag

Sports

Want to try a new sport in your new home? Get into shape and make new friends at one of these expat-friendly sports clubs in the UK:

DAZN

DAZN is an online sports streaming service. With both live and on-demand content offered in more than 200 countries, there's a sport for everyone. Watch DAZN on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet, or games console and access top sporting events with a single subscription.
Hussle

Hussle is a personal fitness platform operating throughout the UK. Offering contract-less gym memberships, members are able to train at thousands of fitness centers across the country. Whether you're looking for fitness classes, swimming, or gym access, let Hussle help.
Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is an online ticketing platform. They have tickets for every taste, from top-tier soccer matches to Disney-themed musicals and everything in between. So, whether you want tickets for a cup final or a comedy gig, you’ll find them on Ticketmaster.

Other listings of Sports

StubHub

StubHub is an international online ticketing portal operating in the UK. Their easy-to-use platform lets you buy and resell sought-after tickets for the biggest live sports and entertainment events. Whether you want tickets for a top-tier soccer match or your favorite singer, find them with StubHub.

