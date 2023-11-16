Want to further your career opportunities in the United Kingdom? Our directory of expat-friendly business schools in the UK can help you choose your next career move:
London Business School is one of the world’s leading business schools. They offer a range of courses and degree programs that provide first-class teaching to tomorrow’s business leaders. Located in the heart of London, the school has a diverse international community of students and staff.
Saïd Business School is one of the world’s leading business schools. Embedded in the University of Oxford, the school helps develop the next generation of global business leaders. So, if you’re looking for a diverse, transformative business education, consider Saïd’s range of world-renowned programs.
