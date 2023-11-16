Country Flag

Utility Providers

Make your new house a home. Get your water, energy and heating needs sorted with our directory listings of expat-friendly utilities providers:

Featured

Uswitch

Uswitch is a comparison website operating in the UK. Using their easy-to-use platform, you'll be able to compare energy deals, broadband packages, and more from the UK's biggest providers. Ensure you have the best deal for your usage by comparing the market with Uswitch.
Visit website
Featured

MoneySuperMarket

MoneySuperMarket is a comparison website operating in the UK. The site compares the biggest providers of insurance, home utilities, financial services, and much more. Get quotes in minutes and see what you could save on your bills with MoneySuperMarket.
Visit website
Featured

Please Connect Me

Please Connect Me is a UK utilities connection service. Their expert, expat-friendly service connects you with the utilities you need to make your house a home, including energy and broadband. So, if you're moving to the UK, let Please Connect Me make your move easier.

Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Utility Providers

EDF

EDF is an energy company operating in the United Kingdom. They are Britain’s leading generator of zero carbon electricity, offering this as standard. They also offer products to help you live more sustainably, including electric car charging tariffs and smart meters. Visit EDF online for a quote.

Visit website

SSE

SSE is a British energy, phone, broadband, and home cover provider. They offer a range of deals and bundles to help save you money on your home services. Part of their offering includes help with transferring your services when moving home. Visit SSE online to find out more.

Visit website

British Gas

British Gas is the United Kingdom’s largest energy provider. They offer a range of tariffs, including those for green energy and electric vehicles. Their additional services include home insurance and smart products for the home. Check out British Gas to find an energy deal that suits your home.

Visit website

Love Energy Savings

Love Energy Savings is a price comparison website in the UK. They specialize in helping people find the best home energy quote available, comparing prices from the biggest suppliers. So, if you want the best deal on your energy bills, check out Love Energy Savings.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing