Country Flag

Language Learning Apps and Websites

Want to pick up the local language in your new home when it suits you? These language learning apps and websites are great if you’re looking for flexible learning:

Featured

YIP

Yip is a platform for finding expert, personal online coaching in every subject you could ever think of. It's a great way to start learning English or another handy skill for your life in the UK. From learning guitar to yoga classes, become a Yipee today and get to grips with a new skill.
Visit website
Featured

Mondly

Mondly is a language-learning app with over 41 languages available. Their fun, easy, effective courses are designed by experts and work on any device. Whether you want to learn English, Spanish, Ukrainian, Thai, or one of the other languages on offer, start practising with Mondly today.
Visit website
Featured

italki

italki is an online language learning platform. You can choose from over 15,000 language teachers and pick a learning schedule that fits your lifestyle. Whether you want to learn Spanish, Swedish, Hindi, or Hebrew, you'll find the right teacher for you with italki.
Visit website
Featured

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone is an international leader in online language learning. Their unique learning platform offers a range of teaching methods, from online classes to on-the-go phrasebook. With over 20 languages from around the world to choose from, Rosetta Stone will help you become fluent.

Visit website
Featured

Lingoda

Lingoda is an innovative online language school accessible worldwide. Their learning platform will ensure you're speaking like a local before you know it. Choose the language and time that suits you and join one of Lingoda's professionally taught classes from the comfort of your home.
Visit website
Featured

Babbel

Babbel is a language learning app. They have a number of professionally-made courses covering language basics including vocabulary, pronunciation and more. With courses in 14 languages and counting, Babbel helps you improve your language skills when it suits your lifestyle.

Visit website
Featured

Preply

Preply is an app and website for learning languages. They match learners with online tutors, who teach live, personalized language classes. With 50 languages to choose from, and tutors all over the world, there's a course for everyone. Start your language-learning journey today with Preply.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Language Learning Apps and Websites

Multibhashi

Multibhashi is an online language learning platform. They offer live online classes in many languages including German, French, English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Sign up with Multibashi to start learning today.

Visit website

Alison

Alison is an online learning resource. Their easy-to-use platform offers over 3,000 expert-made courses, covering everything from language learning and personal development to accountancy and digital marketing. Take yourself to the next level and sign up with Alison today.

Visit website

Studycat

Studycat is an online language learning platform for children. Their engaging, award-winning programs are available in German, French, English, Spanish, and Mandarin. Give your children the best chance at learning another language by signing up with Studycat today.

Visit website

Culture Buff Games

Culture Buff Games is an interactive platform providing cultural learning activities. Their expert-designed packages will help you improve your cultural awareness and competence through engaging cartoon-based games. So, whether you’re studying abroad or relocating for work, Culture Buff Games can help make the transition seamless.

Visit website

Tandem

Tandem is a website and app for language exchanges. They provide a platform to connect with other language learners and to chat and learn from native speakers of your target language. No matter where you are, choose from around 300 languages and practice your listening, pronunciation, and more.

Visit website

Instant Immersion

Instant Immersion is a downloadable language-learning software. They have over 120 languages available, so no matter where you’re moving, you’re sure to find an option to get you speaking like a local. With a game-like atmosphere and proven immersive methods, try Instant Immersion to learn your next language.

Visit website

Drops

Drops is a language-learning app offering English language lessons. Covering over 180 topics in the course, this easy to use app will help you pick up on language skills in no time with its fun, engaging lessons. Join Drops’ community of over 35 million language learners now.

Visit website

Duolingo

Duolingo is one of the world’s most popular language-learning apps and websites. They offer quick, bitesize lessons for you to learn vocab, explore grammar, and practice your pronunciation in your new language. With more than 40 languages available, Duolingo is a great place to start your language-learning journey.

Visit website

uTalk

uTalk is a website and app for learning words and phrases in your target language. For a monthly fee, get access to 150+ languages and dialects and learn through fun exercises and games. It’s perfect for beginners who want to get started on a new language or for intermediate learners wanting to improve their vocabulary.

Visit website

Live Lingua

Live Lingua is an online language school offering lessons in a range of languages. Specializing in Spanish, they also teach English, French, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Japanese. You can also find resources for several South African languages on their site. Explore private, group, and corporate courses with Live Lingua.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing