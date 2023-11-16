Want to pick up the local language in your new home when it suits you? These language learning apps and websites are great if you’re looking for flexible learning:
Rosetta Stone is an international leader in online language learning. Their unique learning platform offers a range of teaching methods, from online classes to on-the-go phrasebook. With over 20 languages from around the world to choose from, Rosetta Stone will help you become fluent.
Babbel is a language learning app. They have a number of professionally-made courses covering language basics including vocabulary, pronunciation and more. With courses in 14 languages and counting, Babbel helps you improve your language skills when it suits your lifestyle.
Multibhashi is an online language learning platform. They offer live online classes in many languages including German, French, English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Sign up with Multibashi to start learning today.
Alison is an online learning resource. Their easy-to-use platform offers over 3,000 expert-made courses, covering everything from language learning and personal development to accountancy and digital marketing. Take yourself to the next level and sign up with Alison today.
Studycat is an online language learning platform for children. Their engaging, award-winning programs are available in German, French, English, Spanish, and Mandarin. Give your children the best chance at learning another language by signing up with Studycat today.
Culture Buff Games is an interactive platform providing cultural learning activities. Their expert-designed packages will help you improve your cultural awareness and competence through engaging cartoon-based games. So, whether you’re studying abroad or relocating for work, Culture Buff Games can help make the transition seamless.
Tandem is a website and app for language exchanges. They provide a platform to connect with other language learners and to chat and learn from native speakers of your target language. No matter where you are, choose from around 300 languages and practice your listening, pronunciation, and more.
Instant Immersion is a downloadable language-learning software. They have over 120 languages available, so no matter where you’re moving, you’re sure to find an option to get you speaking like a local. With a game-like atmosphere and proven immersive methods, try Instant Immersion to learn your next language.
Drops is a language-learning app offering English language lessons. Covering over 180 topics in the course, this easy to use app will help you pick up on language skills in no time with its fun, engaging lessons. Join Drops’ community of over 35 million language learners now.
Duolingo is one of the world’s most popular language-learning apps and websites. They offer quick, bitesize lessons for you to learn vocab, explore grammar, and practice your pronunciation in your new language. With more than 40 languages available, Duolingo is a great place to start your language-learning journey.
uTalk is a website and app for learning words and phrases in your target language. For a monthly fee, get access to 150+ languages and dialects and learn through fun exercises and games. It’s perfect for beginners who want to get started on a new language or for intermediate learners wanting to improve their vocabulary.
Live Lingua is an online language school offering lessons in a range of languages. Specializing in Spanish, they also teach English, French, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Japanese. You can also find resources for several South African languages on their site. Explore private, group, and corporate courses with Live Lingua.
