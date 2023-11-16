Do you want to learn a language in your new home? Our directory listing of language schools in the UK will help you find the class that’s right for you:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Teacher Finder is an online platform for language learning and tutoring. Their easy-to-use system lets you connect with their network of experienced tutors teaching over 40 global languages. So, whether you want to learn Afrikaans or Arabic, Teacher Finder can help you find the right tutor.
TEFL Org is a leading specialist in online TEFL courses. They offer a range of accredited programs providing advice, support, and expertise to teachers of English as a foreign language. With TEFL Org, you’ll get the confidence you need before stepping into the classroom.
Tellus Languages Abroad is a leading provider of language courses across Europe. With their network of established schools, you’ll learn your chosen language while immersed in the local culture. So, whether you learn Spanish in Madrid or German in Berlin, Tellus has the right school.
St George International is an established language school located in London’s West End. They offer a range of English language programs, from business courses to drinks and conversation events. So, whether you’re a beginner or preparing for IELTS, St George has the course for you.
Twin English Centres provide a range of English language courses for international students. They offer classroom-based learning, work placement opportunities, and group travel services. So, whatever your English learning goals, you’ll find a course that meets your needs with Twin English Centres.
Berlitz is a leading provider of language training. With locations across the United Kingdom, their professional teachers offer effective tuition for all ages based on a program that works for you. So, whether you want individual business tuition or group conversation, find the right course with Berlitz.
Live Lingua is an online language school offering lessons in a range of languages. Specializing in Spanish, they also teach English, French, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Japanese. You can also find resources for several South African languages on their site. Explore private, group, and corporate courses with Live Lingua.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets