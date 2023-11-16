Moving to the UK with children? Check out our directory of expat-friendly international schools in the UK to make the move as seamless as possible:
Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.
InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.
Boarding Schools & Colleges is an admissions service that helps parents find the right UK boarding school for their child. The team of expert consultants helps parents find, compare, and apply for UK boarding schools. If you’re looking at boarding schools, contact Boarding Schools & Colleges.
ACS International Schools have been educating students from around the world for over 50 years. They offer a bold yet challenging international approach for students aged 3-18 that follows all three IB programs. ACS has three Greater London locations, and a further school in Doha, Qatar.
