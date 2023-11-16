Need medical attention in the UK? Find the right care for you and your family with our listing of expat-friendly hospitals and clinics in the UK:
IVI is a fertility treatment center. They offer procedures such as artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, genetic IVF, and more. They have multiple clinics all over Europe and further afield. If you need help with your fertility, contact IVI to find your nearest clinic.
Royal Manchester Children’s hospital is the UK’s largest children’s hospital. They provide a huge range of services including specialized and highly specialized care for young people from the UK and abroad Find out more about pediatrics at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on their website.
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children is a world-renowned children’s hospital in London. The hospital is part of the NHS and provides highly specialized care for patients from all over the UK and the world. Visit their website to find out more about pediatric care at GOSH.
HCA Healthcare UK is a network of private hospitals, clinics, and medical centers in London. They provide a range of treatments for patients and work with state-of-the-art technology and equipment. Find out more about their facilities and offering on the HCA Healthcare UK website.
BMI Healthcare is the UK’s largest network of private hospitals, providing rapid access to medical services. You can book consultations and treatments online and pay upfront or with private medical insurance. Their e-referral service also covers NHS patients. Visit BMI Healthcare to learn more.
Nuffield Health is a UK health charity with 36 private hospitals across the country. They also have 114 centers for fitness, medicine, and workplace wellbeing. Through several programs, they promote health and fitness and support the NHS. Check out Nuffield Health’s website to find out more.
The Royal Marsden is an NHS hospital with two centers in Chelsea and Sutton. They specialize in cancer treatment and research. With dedicated units for all types of cancer, they provide both NHS and private treatment. Visit their website to find out how The Royal Marsden can support you.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets