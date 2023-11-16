Country Flag

Need help moving to the UK? Our listing of expat-friendly travel agents located in the UK can help take the stress out of your move abroad:

Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales/Trafnidiaeth Cymru is the government-owned transit authority for the Principality of Wales. Offering information in English and Welsh, it provides journey information, ticketing, and the latest news for travel through Wales. Get from A to B in Wales with Transport for Wales.
Chiltern Railways

Chiltern Railways is a regional train operator in the UK. The network connects London Marylebone with stations through the Chilterns and Midlands regions, including Oxford, Bicester Village, and Birmingham. Buy tickets online with no booking fees at Chiltern Railway's website.
World Nomads

World Nomads is an international travel insurance provider. They offer cover for whether you're working abroad, backpacking, or simply vacationing overseas. Wherever the road takes you, make sure you're covered for the journey with World Nomads.
Omio

Omio is an online travel planner and booking platform operating internationally. Their simple-to-use website helps you find the best deals for travel around the world. Whether you're looking for a bus to Berlin or a flight to Florence, Omio can help.
HouseSitMatch.com

HouseSitMatch.com is an online portal for housesitters and pet sitters across the world. The platform allows home and pet owners to connect with an online community of sitters when they go away. If you’re planning to travel and looking for a sitter, visit HouseSitMatch.com.

Stansted Express

Stansted Express is a train operator providing connections between London Stansted Airport and London. Their range of comfortable trains will take you from Central London to the entrance of the airport. Make sure you get to the departure gate comfortably with Stansted Express.

VisitWales.com

VisitWales.com is a one-stop-shop for all your Welsh tourism needs. The site provides inspiration and information for visitors to Wales, from cultural event listings to the best kid-friendly beaches. So, whatever your reason to visit Wales, make your trip unforgettable with VisitWales.com.

