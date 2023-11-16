Country Flag

Online Education

Looking to gain new qualifications around your existing lifestyle? These expat-friendly online learning services in the UK can help make learning easier for you:

Featured

Skillshare

Skillshare is an online learning community for creatives. They provide classes from industry leaders in a range of artistic subjects, including illustration, design, photography, and much more. Follow lessons at your own pace, explore your creativity, and learn new skills with Skillshare.
Visit website
Featured

YIP

Yip is a platform for finding expert, personal online coaching in every subject you could ever think of. It's a great way to start learning English or another handy skill for your life in the UK. From learning guitar to yoga classes, become a Yipee today and get to grips with a new skill.
Visit website
Featured

Lingoda

Lingoda is an innovative online language school accessible worldwide. Their learning platform will ensure you're speaking like a local before you know it. Choose the language and time that suits you and join one of Lingoda's professionally taught classes from the comfort of your home.
Visit website
Featured

Coursera

Coursera is an online learning platform for individuals and organizations who want to learn new job-relevant skills. They partner with over 275 leading universities and companies to offer flexible, affordable courses. From hands-on projects to certificates and degree programs, start your learning journey today with Coursera.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Online Education

Udemy

Udemy is an online learning platform offering 185,000 video courses. Choose from all kinds of useful topics, including IT & software, personal development, and photography. No matter what you want to study, there’s a course for you. Join 49 million students and start learning a new skill today.

Visit website

Net School

Net School is an online education portal accessible around the world. The easy-to-use portal lets students from 9–18 years follow the UK curriculum, including IGCSEs and International A Levels. For an accessible education wherever you are in the world, sign up to Net School today.

Visit website

My Online Schooling

My Online Schooling is an online education portal accessible globally. The site provides an expertly-tailored teaching platform that follows the UK education system. If you’re looking for a better schooling option for your child(ren) in the comfort of your own home, visit My Online Schooling today.

Visit website

Pearson Online Academy

Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.

Visit website

InterHigh

InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.

Visit website

Alison

Alison is an online learning resource. Their easy-to-use platform offers over 3,000 expert-made courses, covering everything from language learning and personal development to accountancy and digital marketing. Take yourself to the next level and sign up with Alison today.

Visit website

TEFL Org

TEFL Org is a leading specialist in online TEFL courses. They offer a range of accredited programs providing advice, support, and expertise to teachers of English as a foreign language. With TEFL Org, you’ll get the confidence you need before stepping into the classroom.

Visit website

Culture Buff Games

Culture Buff Games is an interactive platform providing cultural learning activities. Their expert-designed packages will help you improve your cultural awareness and competence through engaging cartoon-based games. So, whether you’re studying abroad or relocating for work, Culture Buff Games can help make the transition seamless.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing