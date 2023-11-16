Looking for summer activities in the UK for your children? Check out our directory listings for expat-friendly summer camps and sign your kids up for camp:
Firetech Camp is a provider of children’s technology courses in the UK. The courses, for children aged 8–17, are run by inspiring techies from the UK’s best universities, tasked with empowering young minds through challenge-based learning. See how Firetech could boost your child’s learning.
International Summer Schools (ISSOS) is an educational summer camp provider based in the UK. ISSOS run programs for 13–18 years at Cambridge, St Andrews, and Yale (US). Programs combine academic and elective programs taught by professionals in a safe, encouraging space.
XUK Excel offer specialist summer camps for children aged 8-16. The residential camps have everything from cooking classes to assault courses –perfect for international students looking to immerse themselves in British culture. At a family-run XUK Excel camp, your children will make a lifetime of memories.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets